abrdn plc Has $5.18 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

abrdn plc lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

MTB opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America cut their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

