abrdn plc Has $5.72 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

abrdn plc boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

