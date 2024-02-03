abrdn plc Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,474 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

