abrdn plc Purchases 80,200 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

abrdn plc increased its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.59% of CoreCivic worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 148.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 158.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $14.50 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

