abrdn plc Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

abrdn plc grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,512 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

