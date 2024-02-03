abrdn plc Raises Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 26.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AER opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $78.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

