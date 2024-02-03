abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,703,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $201.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.28 and a 200 day moving average of $185.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

