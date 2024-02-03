abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,700 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.17% of Clearway Energy worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $23.98 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

