abrdn plc Sells 10,506 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,185.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 419,979 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RSG opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.17 and a 12 month high of $174.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.