abrdn plc Sells 1,490 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.13 and a 12-month high of $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

