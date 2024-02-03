abrdn plc Sells 254,433 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,433 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.18% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

