abrdn plc Sells 2,923 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.45.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

