abrdn plc Sells 3,204 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average of $120.51. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

