abrdn plc Sells 3,892 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.