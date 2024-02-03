abrdn plc Sells 6,447 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Equifax Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EFX opened at $249.90 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

