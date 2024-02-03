abrdn plc Sells 9,989 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 323,049 shares of company stock worth $26,629,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

