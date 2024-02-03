abrdn plc Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.48.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

