abrdn plc Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $635.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $600.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $648.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.92.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

