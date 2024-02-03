abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 58,283 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,469 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $144.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.82. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

