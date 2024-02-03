Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 552.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Adient worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Adient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Adient Stock Down 1.0 %

Adient stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

