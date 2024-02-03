Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 60,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 11,420 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,599,142.60.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $2,801,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.