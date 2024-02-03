Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Trading Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$23.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded as low as C$17.65 and last traded at C$17.88. 408,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 440,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.52.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.31.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 2.0 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently -514.29%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.