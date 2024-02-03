Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.78. Alphabet has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 48,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,564,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

