Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

