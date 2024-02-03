Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.