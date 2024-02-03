Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

