Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.