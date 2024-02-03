Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Roth Mkm

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

