Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at TD Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $172.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,304,000. Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 585,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $88,954,000 after buying an additional 274,076 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 228,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

