Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

