Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $200.00 at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

