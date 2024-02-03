Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.89.

AMZN stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

