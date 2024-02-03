Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMLX stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

