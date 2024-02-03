Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $103.81.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

