Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $50,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $332,126,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,878,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.6 %

APO stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

