Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.11.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 178,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

