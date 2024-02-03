Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $189.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.11.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.34. Apple has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.