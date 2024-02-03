Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

