Archie C. Black Sells 12,875 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $198.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $42,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 272,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

