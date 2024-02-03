Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 766 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 16.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 240.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.