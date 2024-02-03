Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,529,000 after purchasing an additional 381,602 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

