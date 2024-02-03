Arizona State Retirement System Buys 147 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,053,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIX opened at $231.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.71 and a 52-week high of $231.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

