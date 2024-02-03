Arizona State Retirement System Buys 157 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,673,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305,112 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,468,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $225.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $227.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

