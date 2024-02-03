Arizona State Retirement System Buys 431 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 6,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

