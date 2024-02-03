Arizona State Retirement System Buys 502 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $44,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after buying an additional 427,954 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 540,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after buying an additional 420,221 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $125.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Elastic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.