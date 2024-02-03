Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $102.64. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

