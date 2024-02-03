Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after buying an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $37,280,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $187.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $202.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.00 and its 200-day moving average is $161.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

