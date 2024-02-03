Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.95 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth $21,366,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.04. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

