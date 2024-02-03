Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.83 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.