Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

